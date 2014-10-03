Brent crude set to overtake WTI in GSCI commodities index: S&P

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - European benchmark Brent crude oil futures are expected to overtake U.S. WTI as the largest component in the flagship S&P GSCI commodities index next year, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

In a statement following an annual meeting of its index advisory panel, the group said that preliminary data showed that Brent should overtake the U.S. benchmark. That would be the first time since 1997 WTI would not be the most heavily weighted commodity.

“Rebalancing results are announced in early November, and take effect with the January 2015 roll period,” David Guarino, a spokesman at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in an email to Reuters.

For 2014 the index boosted its Brent weighting to 23.14 percent and pared WTI to 23.73 percent.

“While in the Americas, WTI crude remains the benchmark for pricing, a number of U.S. based hedgers use Brent due to its global fundamental relevance, and also since it is internationally arbitraged to U.S. refined oil product exports and oil imports,” Jodie Gunzberg, global head of commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a blog.

“Since U.S. refined product exports and oil imports are not constrained by pipeline infrastructure, or restrictions on exporting U.S. crude, Brent futures are used as effective hedging tools,” Gunzberg said.

WTI was added to the S&P GSCI in 1987, with a target weight of roughly 35 percent.

The dynamics of the crude market have changed. A burst in supply from new shale oil fields in Texas, North Dakota and Canada, and resulting pipeline bottlenecks had pushed WTI to a discount as much as $25 a barrel to Brent in November 2012.

That price gap has narrowed sharply over the past year due to improved pipeline efficiencies for U.S. crude. On Friday, Brent was just about $2 above WTI after a massive selloff in both markets this week as Saudi Arabia lowered its official oil sales prices to Asian customers amid competition from other suppliers.