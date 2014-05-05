FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSE Environmental files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 5, 2014

GSE Environmental files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GSE Environmental Inc GSENV.UL and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Sunday as part of a restructuring support agreement with its lenders.

GSE, which makes geosynthetic lining for waste management, water and mining sectors, listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million in a court filing.

GSE said it received up to $45 million in debtor-in-possession financing, and plans to use the funds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Houston-based GSE delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in March after it failed to maintain listing requirements.

In its most recent third-quarter results in November, GSE reported a loss of $35.8 million, or $1.77 per share, compared with a profit of $5.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

The case is in re: GSE Environmental Inc; U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No: 14-11126.

Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

