South Korea's GS E&C wins $1.4 billion order in Kazakhstan

SEOUL (Reuters) - GS Engineering & Construction Corp (006360.KS) said on Monday it won a 1.52 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) order for the second phase of constructing petrochemical facilities in Kazakhstan from Kazakhstan LG Poly Ethylene (KLPE) LLP.

KLPE is a joint strategic company formed by SAT & Company AO SATC.KZ and LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS), according to its website.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract period is expected to last 37 months. ($1 = 1084.0250 Korean won)