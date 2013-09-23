FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's GS E&C wins $1.4 billion order in Kazakhstan
September 23, 2013 / 5:37 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea's GS E&C wins $1.4 billion order in Kazakhstan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - GS Engineering & Construction Corp (006360.KS) said on Monday it won a 1.52 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) order for the second phase of constructing petrochemical facilities in Kazakhstan from Kazakhstan LG Poly Ethylene (KLPE) LLP.

KLPE is a joint strategic company formed by SAT & Company AO SATC.KZ and LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS), according to its website.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract period is expected to last 37 months. ($1 = 1084.0250 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
