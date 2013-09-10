GSK shares hit as Advair generic threat grows in U.S

A no entry sign is pictured outside the GlaxoSmithKline building in Hounslow, west London June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - The prospect of generic copies of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) best-selling lung drug Advair finally making it to market in the United States hit confidence in the drugmaker on Tuesday, sending the stock down 3 percent.

Chances of cheaper versions of the $8 billion-a-year seller being launched in the world’s biggest market were increased by a draft guidance document from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) setting out requirements for generic versions of the inhaled drug.

Analyst Tim Anderson at brokerage Bernstein said the requirements looked “fairly benign” for generic firms seeking to make copies that could be automatically substituted for Advair when patients have their prescriptions filled.

Citigroup said its worst-case scenario for an accelerated U.S. Advair sales decline, following the FDA document, could slice up to 5 percent off GSK’s valuation. Advair accounts for about a fifth of GSK’s sales.

At one stage shares in Britain’s biggest drugmaker fell as much as 3.6 percent - the biggest intra-day since January 9 last year, when the stock was hit by disappointing data related to a follow-on product to Advair that has since been approved as Breo.

Advair, which is marketed as Seretide outside the United States, is used to treat both asthma and chronic lung disease caused by smoking.

Although patents on the active ingredients used in the medicine have expired, it remains protected by U.S. patents on the Diskus inhaler device that run until 2016, after which copies may reach the market.

“TRUE” GENERICS

Up until now, many investors had assumed that fully substitutable generic versions of Advair were unlikely in the United States and instead generics would have to compete as separate brands.

The FDA’s relatively lenient pathway to permitting “true” generics therefore represents a heightened threat.

The new guidelines would require generic drug firms to produce relatively simple pre-clinical data, followed by a short clinical trial. In addition, the FDA is only looking for data from an asthma trial, even though Advair is also used in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

GSK said it would still be difficult for generics companies to make an effective substitute for its popular product.

“We believe the manufacture of combination respiratory medicines such as Advair presents significant hurdles and remains extremely challenging,” a spokesman said.

“GSK remains fully committed to Advair and we believe it will continue to be one of the cornerstones of asthma and COPD management.”

Panmure Gordon analyst Savvas Neophytou said GSK’s prospects were heavily dependent on Advair, with some 18 percent of revenue and an estimated 25 percent of profit derived from the product.

Shares in GSK were down 3 percent at 1,590 pence by 1110 GMT, after an earlier low of 1,580.5p on news of the draft FDA guidelines, which are still subject to external comment.

The uncertainty over Advair comes on the same day as a U.S. advisory panel is due to consider another new lung drug called Anoro from GSK and Theravance THRX.O.