EU regulator backs approval for GSK injectable asthma drug
#Health News
September 24, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulator backs approval for GSK injectable asthma drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A British Airways airplane flies past a signage for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in London April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc said the European health regulator had recommended an approval for its injectable drug to treat asthma patients who don’t respond well to traditional inhalers.

The European Commission is expected to decide on a final approval for the drug, Nucala, before the end of 2015.

Nucala, a monthly injection, is also being tested for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a respiratory disorder often associated with smoking.

The treatment could help boost GSK’s respiratory drugs business as demand weakens for its asthma drug, Advair.

A significant minority of asthma patients do not respond to regular inhalers such as Advair, Dulera and Flovent, creating what analysts estimate to be a potential multi-billion dollar market.

GSK and other drugmakers including AstraZeneca Plc, Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Sanofi SA are developing drugs that take a more personalized approach to asthma care.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give its decision on Nucala by Nov. 4.

About 18.7 million adults suffer from asthma in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gives its recommendations for marketing approval to drugs to the European Commission.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

