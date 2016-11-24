Case of H5N8 bird flu in German farm, turkeys to be culled
HAMBURG A case of high risk H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in the German state of Lower Saxony and about 16,000 turkeys on the farm will now be culled, authorities said on Thursday.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline has started pivotal trials of an experimental anemia drug, chasing AstraZeneca in the race to develop a medicine that mimics the body's response to high altitude.
GSK's daprodustat, given as a pill, is designed to displace injectable EPO products that are used widely in patients with chronic kidney disease. EPO, which boosts red blood cells, is also infamous as a doping agent in sport.
The new drugs work by copying the body's response to hypoxia, or low oxygen levels, by increasing the natural production of EPO in the kidneys.
GSK said on Thursday its two Phase III clinical studies would enrol a combined total of 7,500 patients with kidney disease.
The trials will look at daprodustat's effect on anemia and also assess cardiovascular safety, given the heart risks associated with current injectable EPO.
AstraZeneca's roxadustat pill, which is being developed with FibroGen and Astellas, is already in a Phase III testing program involving more than 8,000 patients. In China, the trials have been completed and roxadustat is now set for regulatory submission.
MELBOURNE A storm in the Australian city of Melbourne triggered thousands of pollen allergy asthma attacks which killed at least four people and on Thursday was labeled a health emergency of "unprecedented scale".
(Reuters Health) - Many people who undergo laser surgery to correct their vision experience new eye problems months after the procedure, according to a new study from the U.S. government.