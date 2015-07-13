FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK first drugmaker to tie up with new Crick institute
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 13, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

GSK first drugmaker to tie up with new Crick institute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The GlaxoSmithKline building is pictured in Hounslow, west London June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had forged a collaboration with the Francis Crick Institute, making it the first pharmaceutical company to link up with the new biomedical center based in London.

Named after the Nobel laureate who co-discovered the molecular structure of DNA, the Crick will employ 1,250 scientists and have a budget of over 100 million pounds ($155 million) a year when it is fully operational early in 2016.

The deal with GSK does not involve any money changing hands but allows teams of scientists from each organization to work side by side on the underlying biology of diseases, with the goal of discovering better targets for new medicines.

GSK and the Crick will both contribute resources, including lab space and staff, and a number of projects are set to start this year, building up to 10-15 projects in 2016.

Research findings from the collaboration will be shared with the broader scientific community via joint publication in journals.

The move reflects GSK’s commitment to fundamental research, even as its shifts to greater reliance on non-pharmaceutical businesses such as consumer healthcare and vaccines. It follows the company’s decision last month to create a new U.S. research institute focused on the inner workings of cells.

($1 = 0.6457 pounds)

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.