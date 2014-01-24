FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK says melanoma combination meets main goal
#Health News
January 24, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

GSK says melanoma combination meets main goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage is pictured on the company headquarters of GlaxoSmithKline in west London July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday the first of its phase three studies into the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist to treat melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, had met its main goal.

The results, along with further data expected from the study, will increase the body of evidence on the safety and efficiacy of the combination, the British company said.

The combined use of Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, and Mekinist, or trametinib, was given the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. earlier this month.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

