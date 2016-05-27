FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK gets EU approval for first gene therapy for children
#Health News
May 27, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

GSK gets EU approval for first gene therapy for children

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The GlaxoSmithKline building is pictured in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 18, 2013.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's first life-saving gene therapy for children, developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Italian scientists, was approved for sale in Europe on Friday, in a step forward for the pioneering technology to fix faulty genes.

Called Strimvelis, it is designed for a tiny number of children with ADA Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (ADA-SCID). SCID is sometimes known as “bubble baby” disease, since those born with it have immune systems so weak they must live in germ-free environments.

Strimvelis is the second gene therapy to be approved in Europe, after UniQure's Glybera, which treats a rare adult blood disorder.

Glybera made history in 2014 as the first drug to carry a $1 million price tag. GSK has not so far revealed how much its product will cost but a source close to the company said last month it would be “very significantly less than $1 million”.

The EU approval for GSK's treatment had been expected, following a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency last month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any gene therapies but a growing number of U.S. biotech companies have products in development.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
