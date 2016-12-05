FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK insider Waterhouse to head drugmaker's HIV unit ViiV
#Health News
December 5, 2016 / 2:45 PM / in 9 months

GSK insider Waterhouse to head drugmaker's HIV unit ViiV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The GlaxoSmithKline building is pictured in Hounslow, west London June 18, 2013.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday that Dominique Limet would step down at the end of March 2017 as head of the drugmaker's majority-owned HIV business ViiV Healthcare, to be replaced by GSK insider Deborah Waterhouse.

Waterhouse, currently in charge of primary care within GSK's U.S. pharmaceuticals operation, will take over as ViiV chief executive at the same time as Emma Walmsley takes the helm of the wider GSK group.

Limet has led ViiV for the past seven years. In recent times sales have grown strongly on the back of new HIV medicines. Pfizer and Shionogi are minority shareholders in ViiV.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

