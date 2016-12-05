Richest Americans live seven to 10 years longer than poorest
(Reuters Health) - Poverty cuts an average of almost 10 years off American men’s lives and seven off women’s, a new study shows.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday that Dominique Limet would step down at the end of March 2017 as head of the drugmaker's majority-owned HIV business ViiV Healthcare, to be replaced by GSK insider Deborah Waterhouse.
Waterhouse, currently in charge of primary care within GSK's U.S. pharmaceuticals operation, will take over as ViiV chief executive at the same time as Emma Walmsley takes the helm of the wider GSK group.
Limet has led ViiV for the past seven years. In recent times sales have grown strongly on the back of new HIV medicines. Pfizer and Shionogi are minority shareholders in ViiV.
ZURICH Roche's Gazyva cancer drug did not show a significant overall survival benefit and raised greater safety concerns than its predecessor Rituxan, a study showed, raising doubts over the Swiss pharmaceuticals group's bid to replace a key blockbuster.
Biotechnology company ReNeuron Group Plc said its experimental stem cell therapy helped some patients improve motor functions in their arms in a mid-stage study after being disabled by stroke.