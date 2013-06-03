FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK's breast cancer drug Tykerb fails in gastric cancer study
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 3, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

GSK's breast cancer drug Tykerb fails in gastric cancer study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GlaxoSmithKline logo is seen outside one of its buildings in west London, February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday that its breast cancer drug lapatinib in combination with chemotherapy did not improve survival rates for patients with gastric cancer compared to the use of chemotherapy alone.

Lapatinib, which is marketed as Tykerb mainly in the United States and as Tyverb mainly in Europe, is approved for the treatment of breast cancer and some other solid tumors.

The British company said the drug did not meet the primary end point of improving overall survival rates for patients with HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer, including esophageal, in a late-stage global trial.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.