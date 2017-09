Chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Philip Hampton speaks at the annual Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in central London, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Thursday it had chosen Philip Hampton, who currently chairs Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), as its next chairman.

He will join the board in January and will become chairman with effect from Sept. 1, 2015, or at an earlier date if released from other commitments.