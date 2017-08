The GlaxoSmithKline building is pictured in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 18, 2013.

(Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said Moncef Slaoui, chairman of its vaccines business, would retire next year.

Slaoui, who has been with the company for more than 25 years in various roles, will stay until June 30, 2017.

He was also overseeing GlaxoSmithKline's venture capital fund, which invests in biotech companies.

The company's vaccines unit has 15 products in development, including one for Ebola.