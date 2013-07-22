FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK drops scheme to raise stake in Nigerian unit
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 22, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

GSK drops scheme to raise stake in Nigerian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has dropped a scheme to increase its stake in GSK Consumer Nigeria (GLAXOSM.LG), its consumer healthcare business in the country, following opposition from minority shareholders.

The decision to abandon a scheme of arrangement that would have increased its indirect ownership in the unit to 75 percent is a fresh setback for Britain’s biggest drugmaker, which is battling a corruption scandal in China.

The company said on Monday it had agreed to consult shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission about the proposal, including whether it should be implemented by way of a tender offer.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.