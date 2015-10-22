FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK to profile new class of antibiotic at Nov. 3 investor day
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 22, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

GSK to profile new class of antibiotic at Nov. 3 investor day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The signage for the GlaxoSmithKline building is pictured in Hounslow, west London June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline will profile its drug development pipeline, including a new class of antibiotic, on Nov. 3, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The event in New York - the company’s first investor day centred on drug development for more than a decade - will profile medicines from a pipeline that is 80 percent first-in-class, Andrew Witty said in a public interview at the Chatham House think-tank in London.

It will include an update on its Type 2 topoisomerase inhibitor drug candidate, which is in the Phase II stage of development, according to Witty.

He said that only two new classes of antibiotics - drugs which treat bacterial infections - had been discovered in the past 40 years. “We have a third one,” he said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.