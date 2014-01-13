FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK's Tafinlar named as FDA breakthrough therapy for lung cancer
#Health News
January 13, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

GSK's Tafinlar named as FDA breakthrough therapy for lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is seen on its office building in Shanghai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said its Tafinlar cancer treatment had been given FDA breakthrough therapy designation for lung cancer, meaning the drug will be fast-tracked within the U.S. regulatory system.

GSK said that Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, was designated an FDA breakthrough therapy on Monday following interim results from an ongoing Phase II study.

Tafinlar is already approved for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

