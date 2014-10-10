Apple given time to block info in GT bankruptcy case: ruling

A general view of an Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will have at least three days to review and potentially move to bar any information about its relationship with GT Advanced Technologies Inc GTAT.O that may arise during the latter’s bankruptcy hearings, the court said in a ruling on Thursday.

GT Advanced, which struck an agreement last year to supply sapphire for Apple’s iPhone and other mobile devices, filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

In Thursday’s ruling, U.S. Judge Henry Boroff said GT Advanced should provide any reasonable information as part of the case, “except that in the event that any such information relates to the details of the debtors’ business relationship with Apple.”

In such cases, the information must first be disclosed to Apple’s lawyers at least three days beforehand, during which time the iPhone maker can move to block such disclosure, Boroff wrote in the ruling.