GT Advanced first bankruptcy hearing set for Thursday
October 7, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GT Advanced Technologies Inc, Apple Inc’s partner in a sapphire glass plant in Arizona, will hold its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy court hearing on Thursday at 10 a.m. according to a clerk in the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Investors are eagerly anticipating the hearing, at which GT has said it will explain the events that led to Monday’s surprise bankruptcy filing, which sparked a 90 percent drop in the company’s stock.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

