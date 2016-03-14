GT Advanced says to emerge from bankruptcy as soon as possible

(Reuters) - GT Advanced Technologies, a sapphire glass maker, said it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy “as soon as possible.”
GT Advanced filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2014 after the company’s scratch-resistant sapphire glass was left out of Apple Inc’s iPhone 6 and 6 plus.
The company said in a filing on Monday that the bankruptcy court entered an order confirming debtors’ amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.
Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva