GT Advanced says to emerge from bankruptcy as soon as possible

(Reuters) - GT Advanced Technologies, a sapphire glass maker, said it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy “as soon as possible.”

GT Advanced filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2014 after the company’s scratch-resistant sapphire glass was left out of Apple Inc’s iPhone 6 and 6 plus.

The company said in a filing on Monday that the bankruptcy court entered an order confirming debtors’ amended joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code.