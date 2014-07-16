FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy GTECH agrees to buy U.S. IGT for $4.7 billion
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 16, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Italy GTECH agrees to buy U.S. IGT for $4.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s GTECH said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology for $4.7 billion in a cash and stock deal that is one of this year’s biggest United States acquisitions by an Italian firm.

GTECH, the world largest operator of lotteries, said the aggregate transaction value was around $6.4 billion, inclusive of $1.75 billion in existing IGT net debt.

“The agreement drives scale across all businesses, geographies and product lines, and is expected to achieve more than $280 million in synergies by the third year following closing of the transaction,” the Italian company said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.