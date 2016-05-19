FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Air Force bomber crashes in Guam, crew of seven safe
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 19, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

U.S. Air Force bomber crashes in Guam, crew of seven safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber from the US Air Force Andersen Air Force Base in Guam performs a fly-over at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

(Reuters) - A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft crashed on Wednesday at a U.S. Air Force base in Guam, but all seven crew members survived, military officials said.

All seven crew members safely made their way out of the vessel, which crashed around 8:30 a.m. at the Andersen Air Force Base in the village of Yigo, the base said in a statement.

The crew members were a part of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and were taking part in a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The crash is under investigation, the base said.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber that for more than 40 years has been “the backbone of the manned strategic bomber force in the United States,” according to the Air Force’s website.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.