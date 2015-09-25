FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Guangzhou airport ex-president under probe - anti-graft watchdog
September 25, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

China's Guangzhou airport ex-president under probe - anti-graft watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liu Zijing, a former president of Guangzhou Airport Authority (GAA), is being investigated for “suspected grave disciplinary violations”, China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

No details of the nature of Liu’s suspected violations were available in a brief statement posted on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

GAA is the parent of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co. GAA executives could not be reached for comment immediately.

As part of its anti-graft drive, Beijing has targeted 26 major state-owned firms for inspections this year, including China National Petroleum Corporation [CNPET.UL], Sinopec Group and China National Offshore Oil Corp.

Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
