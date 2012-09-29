FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guantanamo's last Western detainee, Khadr, returned to Canada
September 29, 2012 / 1:58 PM / 5 years ago

Guantanamo's last Western detainee, Khadr, returned to Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

In this photo of a sketch by courtroom artist Janet Hamlin, Canadian defendant Omar Khadr attends a hearing in the courthouse for the U.S. military war crimes commission at the Camp Justice compound on Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Janet Hamlin/Pool

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - The youngest prisoner and last Westerner held in the Guantanamo military base, Omar Khadr, was sent to finish his sentence in his native Canada on Saturday, the Canadian government confirmed.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Vic Toews said that Khadr, who was a 15-year-old fighting in Afghanistan when captured in 2002, had been flown to a military base in Trenton, Ontario and transferred to the province’s Millhaven prison.

Reporting by Rod Nickel; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott

