Guardian Life explores sale of RS Investments, sources say
June 26, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Guardian Life explores sale of RS Investments, sources say

Jessica Toonkel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Guardian Life Insurance Company of America is looking to sell RS Investments, its San Francisco-based asset management business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The New York-based insurance company has tapped Morgan Stanley to find a buyer for the business, which has $20 billion in assets under management, according to the sources.

It could not be determined how much Guardian was seeking for the business or which parties were bidding.

Officials at Guardian Life, RS Investments and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

RS Investments has 25 mutual funds with a total of $14.6 billion in assets under management, according to Morningstar. Seven of the 22 funds with a three-year track record and four of the 20 funds with a five-year track record have returned among the top quartile of their categories, according to Morningstar.

However, the firm does have some strong-performing small cap equity funds.

Two of its top-performing funds, the $90 million RS Small Cap Equity Fund (GPSCX.O) and the $2.4 billion RS Small Cap Growth Fund (RSEGX.O) have ranked in the top decile of their categories for the past one, three and five years, according to Morningstar.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
