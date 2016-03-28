FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 19 killed in Guatemala as bus plunges into ravine
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2016 / 3:08 PM / a year ago

At least 19 killed in Guatemala as bus plunges into ravine

Residents stand next to the wreckage of a bus, which plunged down a ravine, in Nahuala, Guatemala, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - At least 19 people were killed in Guatemala after the bus they were traveling in plunged down a 200-meter (660 feet) ravine in the west of the country on Monday, emergency services said.

Carlos Santizo, a spokesman for local firefighters, said the bus was going too fast when it went off the edge of the road near the town of Nahuala, some 160 km (99 miles) west of Guatemala City.

Nearly all those confirmed dead in the crash were adults, including one pregnant woman, Santizo told local radio. There was one minor among the dead, he said.

Between 20 and 25 people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said hospital spokesman Guillermo Ordonez.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.