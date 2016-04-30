Twenty-four people missing after deadly garbage dump accident in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - At least 24 people are still missing after a collapse at Guatemala City’s largest garbage dump this week that killed four people, the city said on Friday.

People sifting through the dump, which receives about 500 truckloads of trash every day, were caught unawares on Wednesday when part of the massive heap of garbage caved in, according to authorities in Guatemala City.

Four people were killed and 15 were rescued from the mountains of waste with injuries.

City spokesman Carlos Sandoval said the 24 missing included seven recycling workers. Others had apparently entered the dump illegally, he said. The search for the missing continued on Friday.