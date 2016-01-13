FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala's main airport reopened after protest
January 13, 2016 / 6:59 PM / 2 years ago

Guatemala's main airport reopened after protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s main airport reopened to passengers and workers on Wednesday afternoon after civil aviation authority employees had blocked the main doors to La Aurora in Guatemala City in a protest over pay and layoffs.

Union leaders and authorities entered into a private meeting to discuss their concerns.

For about three hours the workers had not been allowing anyone to enter or leave the terminal building, causing long queues of stranded passengers.

Airlines did not suspend any flights, representatives said.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Frances Kerry and Bill Rigby

