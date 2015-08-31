Guatemala's Perez says won't resign over graft accusations

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Otto Perez said on Monday he would not resign over allegations of corruption leveled against him by prosecutors, despite mounting pressure on his government and calls for his impeachment.

A Guatemalan congressional committee on Saturday recommended that Perez be stripped of immunity from prosecution over his suspected involvement in a customs racket, paving the way for a full vote in Congress. Perez denies any wrongdoing.

Perez’s lawyers have filed an injunction against the impeachment process that could delay the Congress vote if accepted. Perez said Guatemala’s presidential election, the first round of which takes place on Sunday, should go ahead as planned.