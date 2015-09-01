FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala's Congress to vote on lifting president's immunity
September 1, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Guatemala's Congress to vote on lifting president's immunity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A demonstrator shows off his marked hand reading "105 votes", referring to the two-thirds majority of Congress needed to strip Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina of his presidential immunity, outside the Congress in Guatemala City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s Congress was expected to vote on Tuesday on whether to strip President Otto Perez of immunity, which would pave the way for prosecutors to charge him in a graft scandal that has engulfed his government.

Perez, a 64-year-old retired general, denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said he will not resign over a scandal that has sent thousands of protesters onto the streets and gutted his cabinet.

Members of various trade unions that support Perez gathered outside Congress on Tuesday to try and block lawmakers from entering the building for the session, which comes just days before a presidential election due on Sunday.

Perez cannot run for re-election under the constitution.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "We want 105", referring to the two-thirds majority of Congress needed to strip Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina of his presidential immunity, outside the Congress in Guatemala City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Sources from the attorney general’s office involved in the case said that if Congress votes later on Tuesday to lift Perez’s immunity, prosecutors can issue an arrest warrant against him. However, it was not clear when that could happen, and what charges he would face.

Last month, Perez survived a similar vote in Congress, when more than half of lawmakers voted to lift his immunity but the total fell short of the two-thirds majority, or 105 votes, needed.

Slideshow (2 Images)

However, that vote took place before prosecutors said publicly it was highly probable that Perez was involved in the wrongdoing, in which importers avoided paying customs duties in exchange for bribes.

According to the Guatemalan constitution, various types of senior officials, such as mayors, magistrates and the president, are immune from prosecution.

Last May, Vice President Roxana Baldetti resigned after news reports linked her to a customs corruption racket. She denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
