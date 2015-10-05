FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key player in Guatemala corruption scandal turns himself in
October 5, 2015 / 7:24 PM / 2 years ago

Key player in Guatemala corruption scandal turns himself in

Juan Carlos Monzon Rojas, former private aide of former Vice President Roxanna Baldetti, gestures during a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An aide to Guatemala’s former vice president turned himself into authorities on Monday to face charges over his role in a customs fraud case that has brought down the country’s president and his one-time boss, officials said on Monday.

Juan Carlos Monzon turned himself in at the main courts building in Guatemala City in the early hours of Monday, the country’s prosecutor’s office said on its Twitter account.

Monzon, the personal secretary of former vice president Roxana Baldetti, is accused by investigators of playing a leading role in a racket known as “La Linea,” in which importers paid millions of dollars in bribes to avoid customs duties.

Ex-President Otto Perez and his former deputy Baldetti are both now in prison awaiting trial over the allegations.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Additional reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Bill Rigby

