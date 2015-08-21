FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2015 / 5:49 PM / 2 years ago

Guatemala prosecutors seek to impeach president over corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan prosecutors on Friday asked the Supreme Court for the right to impeach President Otto Perez over a corruption scandal that earlier in the day prompted the arrest of his former vice president, Roxana Baldetti.

Last week, Perez narrowly avoided losing his presidential immunity from prosecution when more than half of Congress voted that he should be stripped of it to face investigations over a string of corruption scandals that have hit his government.

If the Supreme Court approved prosecutors’ request, Congress would still have to give its consent.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu

