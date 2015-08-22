FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

Guatemalan President Perez unlikely to resign amid graft scandal: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Otto Perez is unlikely to resign amid a deepening corruption scandal, presidential spokesman Jorge Ortega said on Friday, the same day prosecutors in the Central American nation sought to impeach the president.

A series of corruption scandals have gutted Perez’s cabinet, and his vice president Roxana Baldetti, who is suspected of involvement in a customs racket, was arrested earlier on Friday.

Prosecutors seeking to impeach Perez said on Friday it was “highly probable” that recordings of telephone conversations of people involved in the customs racket had referred to Perez.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu

