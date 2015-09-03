FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says respects Guatemalan President Perez' decision to step down
September 3, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

White House says respects Guatemalan President Perez' decision to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration respects the decision of Guatemalan President Otto Perez to resign amid a corruption scandal and stands ready to work with Vice President Alejandro Maldonado in his new capacity, White House spokesman said on Thursday.

“We commend the people of Guatemala and their institutions for the manner in which they have dealt with this crisis, and continue to underscore our support for Guatemala’s democratic and constitutional institutions,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Perez stepped down on Thursday to face charges in a corruption scandal that gutted his government and plunged Guatemala into chaos days before a national election.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

