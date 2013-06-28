FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane crashes in Guatemala, killing all six on board
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

Small plane crashes in Guatemala, killing all six on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescuers workers inspect the wreckage of a Cessna in a wooded area in western Guatemala, in this June 28, 2013 handout by the Municipal Firefighters of Guatemala. REUTERS/Municipal Firefighters of Guatemala/Handout via Reuters

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A small airplane crashed in a wooded area in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico on Friday morning, killing all six men on board, rescue workers at the scene said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., but said they do not know where the Cessna twin-engine plane departed from or where it was headed.

Rescuers found the identifications of two Mexican men in debris near the crash site, and said that the remaining victims were also likely from Mexico.

Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.