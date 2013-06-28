Small plane crashes in Guatemala, killing all six on board

Rescuers workers inspect the wreckage of a Cessna in a wooded area in western Guatemala, in this June 28, 2013 handout by the Municipal Firefighters of Guatemala. REUTERS/Municipal Firefighters of Guatemala/Handout via Reuters

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A small airplane crashed in a wooded area in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico on Friday morning, killing all six men on board, rescue workers at the scene said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., but said they do not know where the Cessna twin-engine plane departed from or where it was headed.

Rescuers found the identifications of two Mexican men in debris near the crash site, and said that the remaining victims were also likely from Mexico.