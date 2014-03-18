FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected Guatemalan drug trafficker extradited to U.S
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

Suspected Guatemalan drug trafficker extradited to U.S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Waldemar Lorenzana is escorted by the Guatemalan police after his arrest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala extradited to the United States on Tuesday a suspected drug trafficker wanted for ties to Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa cartel, U.S. officials said.

Waldemar Lorenzana, 74, was arrested in Guatemala in 2011 for trafficking Colombian cocaine to the United States through El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

His extradition was approved by Guatemalan courts in 2012 and authorized by President Otto Perez in February.

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala said Lorenzana was extradited to the United States early Tuesday morning, but did not provide further details on where he will face charges.

Lorenzana belongs to a family with a strong pedigree in drug trafficking that controlled smuggling routes in eastern Guatemala along the border with El Salvador and Honduras.

Authorities arrested Lorenzana’s son Waldemar, last year and detained another son, Eliu, in 2011.

Both face extradition to the United States.

Lorenzana’s third son Haroldo is still at large and the U.S. Department of Treasury has offered $200,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The United States has prohibited Americans from doing business with the Lorenzana family and identified eight firms they are listed as owning as alleged fronts for their drug ring.

Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, formerly Mexico’s most wanted man and leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was captured in February with help from U.S. law enforcement agencies. He too faces the possibility the extradition, but is still in Mexico.

Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.