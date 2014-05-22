FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guatemala extradites accused drug trafficker to U.S
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Guatemala extradites accused drug trafficker to U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Juan Ortiz Lopez, (C), known as "Chamale", is escorted for his extradition to the U.S. at the Air Force base in Guatemala City May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala on Thursday extradited one of the country’s top suspected drug traffickers to the United States, more than two years after a court had ordered the move.

Juan Ortiz Lopez, alias “Chamale,” who was arrested in March 2011, is wanted in a Florida federal court on charges of trafficking tons of cocaine into the United States.

The 43-year-old faces a maximum life sentence if convicted.

Rudy Esquivel, a spokesman for Guatemala’s prison system, said a police helicopter took Ortiz to a military air base before a plane bound for Tampa, Florida departed with him at around 9 a.m. local time.

A court had ordered his extradition in February 2012.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.