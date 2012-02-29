FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guatemala extradites alleged drug kingpin to U.S.
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 29, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 6 years ago

Guatemala extradites alleged drug kingpin to U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A Guatemalan court on Tuesday ruled to extradite the country’s alleged top drug trafficker to the United States, as the Central American nation stepped up an offensive against organized crime.

Juan ‘Chamale’ Ortiz-Lopez, who was arrested in March 2011 and is currently being detained in Guatemala, is charged in a Florida federal court with trafficking tons of cocaine into the United States. He faces a maximum life sentence if convicted.

The Florida indictment argues that Ortiz-Lopez, 42, is Guatemala’s most important drug smuggler.

U.S. authorities are also pushing for the confiscation of Ortiz-Lopez’s property, including a cable station and a $5 million mansion in Guatemala which is featured in a music video.

Ortiz-Lopez is the second alleged drug kinpin in a week that Guatemalan courts have approved for extradition to the United States.

The rulings come after Guatemalan President Otto Perez took office in January and promised to reign in drug cartels.

Perez, a retired general, is training army special forces to go into Guatemala’s most violent areas but has also called for a regional discussion on drug policy, including the possible decriminaliztion of narcotics.

On Monday, Perez met with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano to discuss regional efforts to fight drug traffickers.

Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.