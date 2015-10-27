FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden offers to work with Guatemala's Morales to fight corruption -White House
October 27, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Biden offers to work with Guatemala's Morales to fight corruption -White House

Guatemala's President-elect Jimmy Morales arrives for a news conference in Guatemala City, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said U.S. Vice President Joe Biden called Guatemalan President-elect Jimmy Morales on Monday, a former TV comedian who was swept to power in a Sunday election centered on the issue of government corruption.

Biden “offered to work personally with the Morales Administration and the other leaders of the region to combat corruption, promote shared prosperity, address insecurity, and advance regional energy integration efforts,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

