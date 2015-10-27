Biden offers to work with Guatemala's Morales to fight corruption -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said U.S. Vice President Joe Biden called Guatemalan President-elect Jimmy Morales on Monday, a former TV comedian who was swept to power in a Sunday election centered on the issue of government corruption.

Biden “offered to work personally with the Morales Administration and the other leaders of the region to combat corruption, promote shared prosperity, address insecurity, and advance regional energy integration efforts,” the White House said in a statement.