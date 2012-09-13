Mob burns Guatemalan suspected of killing children with machete

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Angry villagers in Guatemala killed a man by setting fire to him after he hacked two children to death with a machete in a school.

The villagers in Tactic, about 50 miles north of Guatemala City, grabbed the 35-year-old suspect, identified as Julio Saquil, doused him with gasoline and set him ablaze, local authorities said on Wednesday.

“He walked into to one of the classrooms and assaulted the students, completely beheading a 13-year-old boy and slitting the throat of an 8-year-old girl with a machete,” Tactic firefighter Wilson Cahuec said.

Local security officials said the dead man had a history of drug problems and violence, but they have not yet identified a motive for the attack.

In 2011, more than 180 people were killed or severely beaten by mobs in Guatemala for their alleged participation in crimes.