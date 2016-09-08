FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine dead and two missing after rains cause mudslide in Guatemala
#Environment
September 7, 2016 / 4:41 PM / a year ago

Nine dead and two missing after rains cause mudslide in Guatemala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - At least nine people died and two people were missing from a small town near Guatemala City on Wednesday after intense rains the night before caused a mudslide, emergency workers said.

Around 50 people were affected and various homes were damaged in Santa Isabel II, a town 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the capital, David de Leon, a spokesman for the national emergency services, told reporters.

After Tuesday's rains, the lack of drainage caused water to accumulate and eventually triggered the mudslide, de Leon said.

Authorities opened shelters for those affected, while emergency services continued to look for survivors.

The rainfall caused flooding and mudslides across the Central American nation.

Last year, Guatemala had one of its worst ever natural disasters when nearly 300 people died in a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula on the southeastern flank of Guatemala City.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Alan Crosby

