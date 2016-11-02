FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala extradites couple on U.S. drug trafficking charges
November 2, 2016 / 6:28 PM / 10 months ago

Guatemala extradites couple on U.S. drug trafficking charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A Guatemalan couple accused of trafficking cocaine from Colombia through Central America and Mexico was extradited to the United States on Wednesday to face charges, Guatemalan authorities said.

Marlon Monroy, known as "El Fantasma," or "The Ghost," was arrested on April 30 at his home in Antigua, Guatemala. According to authorities, Monroy had ties to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and the United States was the final destination for the cocaine.

Monroy's wife, Cynthia Cardona, who was detained in December 2015, was also extradited to face drug trafficking charges in federal court in Miami.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; editing by Grant McCool

