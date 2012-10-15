FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.5 tremor shakes Guatemala, no damage reported
October 15, 2012 / 6:03 PM / 5 years ago

Magnitude 5.5 tremor shakes Guatemala, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook Guatemala on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway in the capital without immediate reports of damage.

The quake’s epicenter was located near the poor Central American country’s Pacific coast, 47 miles southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, the USGS said.

“It was strong, but you have to keep calm,” said Valentina Flores, a receptionist at a hotel in Guatemala City, adding the hotel did not order an evacuation after the quake.

Reporting By Michael McDonald in Guatemala City and Tomas Sarmiento in Mexico City; Editing by Vicki Allen

