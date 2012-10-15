Magnitude 5.5 tremor shakes Guatemala, no damage reported

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook Guatemala on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway in the capital without immediate reports of damage.

The quake’s epicenter was located near the poor Central American country’s Pacific coast, 47 miles southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, the USGS said.

“It was strong, but you have to keep calm,” said Valentina Flores, a receptionist at a hotel in Guatemala City, adding the hotel did not order an evacuation after the quake.