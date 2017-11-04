FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moderate quake shakes buildings in Guatemala, no reports of damage
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
Cyber Risk
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 4, 2017 / 6:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moderate quake shakes buildings in Guatemala, no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake in southwestern Guatemala on Saturday shook buildings in the capital, Guatemala City, though there were no immediate reports of damage, emergency services said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor was measured at a magnitude of 5.1 and struck 13 kilometers (8 miles) south-southwest of the city of Retalhuleu at a depth of 77.1 kilometers (47.9 miles).

Guatemala’s disaster agency Conred said there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.