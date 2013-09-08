Gunmen kill at least 11 people in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead at least 11 people and injured 15 others in a series of attacks on bars in a village near Guatemala City on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said.

The suspects opened fire in three bars owned by the same person in San Jose Nacahuil, about 23 km (14 miles) north of the capital, police said.

Interior Minister Mauricio Lopez Bonilla blamed the attacks on gunmen linked to local street gangs.

Police believe the bar owner, who was killed, was the target of the attacks. He has not been named.

The attackers fled in a stolen car and have not been found.