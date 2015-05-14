Guatemala Congress elects new vice president after corruption scandal

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - The Guatemalan Congress on Thursday voted in Alejandro Maldonado as the country’s new vice president after his predecessor became ensnared in a corruption scandal and resigned.

Maldonado, 79, was serving as president of Guatemala’s constitutional court, and is a former foreign minister.

He was chosen from a shortlist of three, picked by President Otto Perez, and elected by 115 lawmakers out of 144 present in Congress.

He replaces Roxana Baldetti, who resigned last week to face an investigation by authorities over allegations she was involved in a customs corruption racket.

Baldetti has denied any wrongdoing. Baldetti was elected in 2011 with Perez Molina, a former general who served the army during the country’s 1960-1996 civil war.

Their Patriot Party has been hurt by the scandal ahead of a presidential election due in September.