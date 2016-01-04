Guatemala's Fuego volcano spews ash but no evacuations ordered

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s Fuego volcano belched black ash high into the sky on Sunday night, as an eruption that began last week intensified, but authorities have not ordered the evacuation of nearby villages.

Guatemala’s volcanic monitor, Insivumeh, said in a statement that thick columns of ash reached nearly 24,000 feet (7,300 meters) amid loud explosions and extended new lava flows.

The volcano, about 30 miles (50 km) southwest of the Guatemalan capital, has not impacted any flights at the country’s main international airport.