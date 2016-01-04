FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala's Fuego volcano spews ash but no evacuations ordered
#Environment
January 4, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Guatemala's Fuego volcano spews ash but no evacuations ordered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s Fuego volcano belched black ash high into the sky on Sunday night, as an eruption that began last week intensified, but authorities have not ordered the evacuation of nearby villages.

Guatemala’s volcanic monitor, Insivumeh, said in a statement that thick columns of ash reached nearly 24,000 feet (7,300 meters) amid loud explosions and extended new lava flows.

The volcano, about 30 miles (50 km) southwest of the Guatemalan capital, has not impacted any flights at the country’s main international airport.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
