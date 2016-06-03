Guggenheim hires former Barclays natural resources investment banker

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Veteran natural resources investment banker Carlos Fierro has joined Guggenheim Securities LLC as a senior adviser, a spokesman for the investment bank said on Friday.

Fierro will be based in Washington, D.C., and will focus on energy, the spokesman said.

Fierro headed the natural resources group at Barclays Plc from 2008 to 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked at Lehman Brothers for 11 years, where his last role was leading the natural resources group.

He is on the boards of midstream master limited partnership Shell Midstream Partners LP and Canadian energy company Athabasca Oil Corp.

Guggenheim, a unit of Guggenheim Partners, has made a number of hires in recent months to bulk up its investment banking practice. It also opened a San Francisco office earlier this year.