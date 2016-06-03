FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guggenheim hires former Barclays natural resources investment banker
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 3, 2016 / 7:36 PM / a year ago

Guggenheim hires former Barclays natural resources investment banker

Jessica DiNapoli

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Veteran natural resources investment banker Carlos Fierro has joined Guggenheim Securities LLC as a senior adviser, a spokesman for the investment bank said on Friday.

Fierro will be based in Washington, D.C., and will focus on energy, the spokesman said.

Fierro headed the natural resources group at Barclays Plc from 2008 to 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked at Lehman Brothers for 11 years, where his last role was leading the natural resources group.

He is on the boards of midstream master limited partnership Shell Midstream Partners LP and Canadian energy company Athabasca Oil Corp.

Guggenheim, a unit of Guggenheim Partners, has made a number of hires in recent months to bulk up its investment banking practice. It also opened a San Francisco office earlier this year.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.