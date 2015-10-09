FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 15 wounded in pre-election clash in Guinea capital
October 9, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

At least 15 wounded in pre-election clash in Guinea capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - At least 15 people were wounded in the capital of Guinea on Friday amid gunshots in a clash between supporters of President Alpha Conde and his main rival Cellou Dalein Diallo ahead of elections on Sunday, witnesses said.

The West African country has a history of election violence, and Conde earlier canceled his last campaign rally due to security concerns, after his supporters clashed with opposition backers on Thursday, leaving at least one dead and 20 injured.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson

